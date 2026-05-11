Macron urges Africa-Europe tech alliance in Nairobi

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Emmanuel Macron called for stronger technology and energy cooperation between Africa and Europe on Monday, urging both continents to reduce their dependence on American and Chinese technologies during the opening of the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi.

Speaking at a youth engagement forum at the University of Nairobi alongside Kenyan President William Ruto, Macron said Africa and Europe face shared challenges in achieving technological independence and building competitive digital industries, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The French president stressed that many of today’s dominant technological solutions are controlled by companies based in the United States or China, leaving both Africa and Europe largely in the role of consumers rather than producers.

Macron argued that the two regions should work together to build “strategic autonomy” through greater investment in innovation, infrastructure, and energy systems capable of supporting artificial intelligence and advanced computing technologies.

He emphasized that large-scale AI development cannot happen without reliable energy infrastructure and called for expanded investment in renewable and other power sources across Africa and Europe.

The French leader also announced plans to strengthen academic and technology partnerships between French and African institutions. He said Orange Digital Centers aim to help train one million young Africans by 2030 through the creation of 50 new digital training hubs across the continent.

President Ruto said Kenya is continuing reforms designed to prepare young people for future industries and technology-driven economies.

He also highlighted a new partnership with France to establish the University of Nairobi Science and Engineering Complex, describing the project as a major regional research hub focused on science, innovation, and engineering.

The two-day Africa Forward Summit, co-hosted by Kenya and France, has brought together political leaders, business executives, investors, and technology innovators to discuss trade, industrial development, infrastructure, and investment opportunities across Africa.

Among the high-profile participants is Antonio Guterres, along with several African heads of state including Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, Brice Oligui Nguema, Julius Maada Bio, Joseph Boakai and Alassane Ouattara.

Organizers say more than 30 African leaders are expected to attend the summit, which is focused on accelerating industrial growth, strengthening cross-continental partnerships, and expanding Africa’s role in the global digital economy.

News.Az