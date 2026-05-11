Nine arrested in Thailand over large ivory trafficking ring

Nine arrested in Thailand over large ivory trafficking ring

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Thai police have announced the largest seizure of smuggled ivory in a decade, arresting nine people accused of attempting to sell 250 kilograms (551 pounds) of African elephant tusks through Facebook, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Authorities said the ivory, valued at around $300,000 and smuggled from Africa by ship, was seized across seven provinces in Thailand on Thursday.

The arrests were confirmed on Monday by anti-wildlife trafficking officials.

According to Patompong Thongchamroon, the operation followed a months-long investigation after police discovered a private Facebook group advertising illegal ivory sales.

“It was the biggest lot we seized in 10 years,” Patompong told AFP.

Investigators said nine Thai nationals, identified as administrators of the online group responsible for posting ivory for sale, were arrested.

The suspects have been charged with illegal possession and trade of protected wildlife parts. Under Thai law, the offence carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a fine of up to 1 million baht ($30,800), or both, according to police.

Authorities said the seized ivory included cut pieces and fragments, as well as items such as prayer beads, jewellery, and knife handles. Police added that buyers were primarily targeted in Thailand and Vietnam.

Thailand is widely regarded as a major transit hub for wildlife trafficking networks that sell endangered animal products on the black market across Asia.

The international trade of elephant ivory has been banned under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) since 1990. Both African elephants and Asian elephants—Thailand’s national animal—are classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

News.Az