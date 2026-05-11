At least 11 killed after passenger van plunges into ravine in Pakistan

At least 11 killed after passenger van plunges into ravine in Pakistan

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At least 11 people, including women and children, have been killed and five others critically injured after a passenger van fell into a deep ravine in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local rescue officials said on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The accident took place in the Swat district on Sunday, when the van was traveling along a mountainous route from the tourist resort of Malam Jabba to Sair Telegram, according to officials.

Rescue teams and local residents quickly arrived at the scene and launched a relief operation.

The victims were transported to a hospital, with five bodies and 11 injured initially recovered. However, six of the injured later died during treatment.

Medical staff warned that the death toll could rise further, as all of the injured are reportedly in critical condition.

Local police have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

According to initial findings, the driver lost control of the vehicle on the narrow road, causing it to plunge into a gorge.

News.Az