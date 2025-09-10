Nepal army extends nationwide curfew

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Nepali Army, now in command of national security, has announced a nationwide curfew until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11.

According to a statement from the Army’s Directorate of Public Relations and Information, additional curfew orders will remain in effect until 6 a.m. on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Army said the decision was taken in light of ongoing threats to public safety, as disruptive elements continue to infiltrate protests, destroying personal and public property, arson, looting, and targeted violent attacks, including attempted assaults.

"Considering the overall security situation in the country, the Army has declared this curfew and restriction of movement," the statement reads.

The Army said essential service vehicles, including ambulances, hearse vehicles, fire trucks, healthcare personnel, and security vehicles, are allowed to operate during the curfew. The public has been advised to coordinate with nearby security personnel for necessary assistance.

Authorities also warned that any acts of protest-related vandalism, arson, looting, or attacks on individuals and property will be treated as criminal offenses and dealt with firmly by security forces.

The Army further urged retired personnel, government officials, journalists, and citizens to rely only on official information and avoid spreading rumors. It also called on the public to support active security personnel in maintaining safety and facilitating humanitarian efforts.

In Kathmandu and other major cities, the Army continues to enforce the curfew, urging residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary. Foot travelers are being questioned about their purpose and destination, and only those carrying valid identification are permitted to move through sensitive areas.

News.Az