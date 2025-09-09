Protesters set fire to Nepal’s largest media house and Parliament - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Protesters in Kathmandu set fire to a building housing Nepal’s largest media company on Tuesday, as anti-corruption demonstrations led by Gen Z continued for a second day.

The building contains Kantipur Publications, publisher of Kantipur and The Kathmandu Post, along with several other businesses and offices. Authorities have not yet reported on casualties or the extent of the damage, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Video footage shows smoke billowing from #Nepal’s parliament after protesters set the building on fire amid the intensifying unrest. pic.twitter.com/woFTAJCbJR — News.Az (@news_az) September 9, 2025

Defying a curfew, protesters also broke into the parliament building and set it on fire, according to officials. Earlier, they stormed the office of the country’s largest political party, Nepali Congress, and the residences of several prominent politicians.

The demonstrations, fueled by public frustration over corruption, have intensified across the capital, with young people at the forefront of the movement.

