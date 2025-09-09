Nepal ends social media ban after deadly protests

Nepal has ended its social media blackout after violent confrontations between protesters and police resulted in the deaths of at least 19 people.

Thousands of young people had forced their way into the parliament building in the capital Kathmandu on Monday, asking the government to lift its ban on 26 social media platforms, including Facebook and YouTube, and also called on it to tackle corruption, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The decision to lift the ban was made after an emergency cabinet meeting late on Monday to "address the demands of Gen Z", Communications and Information Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung said, according to reports.

More than 100 people were injured in the protests, which also took place in towns outside the capital.

Social media platforms such as Instagram have millions of users in Nepal, who rely on them for entertainment, news and business.

But the government had justified its ban, implemented last week, in the name of tackling fake news, hate speech and online fraud.

Young people who took to the streets on Monday said they were also protesting against what they saw as the authoritarian attitude of the government. Many held placards with slogans including "enough is enough" and "end to corruption".

Some protesters also hurled stones at Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's house in his hometown Damak.