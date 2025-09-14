Yandex metrika counter

Nepal Police re-arrest 3,723 inmates who escaped during Gen Z protests

Image courtesy: Reuters

The prisoners escaped on September 9 during vandalism, arson, and demonstrations sparked by Gen-Z protests against corruption and a ban on several social media platforms — unrest that ultimately forced Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli to resign.

Police in Nepal said Sunday they had re-arrested more than 3,700 inmates who escaped from various prisons during last week’s violent anti-government protests, News.Az reports citing the India Today.

Deputy Inspector General Binod Ghimire, spokesperson of Nepal Police, said that 3,723 inmates have been brought to jails till Sunday afternoon.

However, as 10,320 prisoners are still at large, he urged the public to remain alert.

Some of the prisoners returned voluntarily while Indian police also helped to arrest those who tried to escape to India, he said.

A campaign by the Nepali Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force to arrest the escaped prisoners is underway, DIG Ghimire said.

News.Az 

