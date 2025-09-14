Nepal Police re-arrest 3,723 inmates who escaped during Gen Z protests

Deputy Inspector General Binod Ghimire, spokesperson of Nepal Police, said that 3,723 inmates have been brought to jails till Sunday afternoon.

However, as 10,320 prisoners are still at large, he urged the public to remain alert.

Some of the prisoners returned voluntarily while Indian police also helped to arrest those who tried to escape to India, he said.

A campaign by the Nepali Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force to arrest the escaped prisoners is underway, DIG Ghimire said.

The prisoners had escaped on September 9 due to the vandalism, arson and demonstration following the Gen-Z protests against corruption and a ban on various social media sites that forced Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to resign.