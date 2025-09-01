News.az
News
Nepal Protests
Tag:
Nepal Protests
Former rapper and Kathmandu Mayor Balen to run for Nepal PM
29 Dec 2025-09:55
Nepal Police re-arrest 3,723 inmates who escaped during Gen Z protests
14 Sep 2025-20:12
Over 13,500 prisoners escape during Nepal protests, police say
10 Sep 2025-17:35
Protesters set fire to Nepal’s largest media house and Parliament -
VIDEO
09 Sep 2025-16:56
Zelenskyy says US security guarantees deal is ready
Jabrayil rebuilt as 663 families return home
5.5-magnitude earthquake shakes China’s Gansu
SOCAR sets new drilling record at West Absheron
Azerbaijan, Israel foreign ministers begin talks
China’s past assistance to Iran and its strategic significance
S. Korean star Cha Eun Woo faces $13 million tax evasion probe
President Aliyev congratulates Australia’s Governor-General
Chrome, Safari users warned over new phishing threat
Sergio Ramos nears deal to buy Sevilla FC
