Nepal sets up inquiry commission into ‘Gen Z’ protests that killed 72 and forced Oli government’s downfall

The probe commission has the mandate to submit its report to the government within three months



Nepal’s interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Sunday established a three-member inquiry panel, led by a former Supreme Court judge, to investigate the ‘Gen Z’ protests that left 72 dead and resulted in the fall of the K P Sharma Oli government, News.Az reports citing the Telegraph India.

Besides former justice Gauri Bahadur Karki, former additional inspector general of police Bigyan Ran Sharma and legal expert Bishweshwor Prasad Bhandari are members of the probe commission, Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal told reporters at Singhdurbar Secretariat.

The probe commission has the mandate to submit its report to the government within three months, he said. The formation of a high-level probe commission to investigate the killing of protesters in Kathmandu on September 8 and 9 was one of the key demands of the Gen Z group. The Gen Z group on Saturday demanded the arrest of Oli and then home minister Ramesh Lekhak over their alleged role in a shootout that killed 19 people during the anti-government protests on September 8. At least 72 people, including three policemen, were among the dead during the violent protests against alleged corruption and a ban on social media that erupted across the country.

