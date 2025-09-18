Nestle CEO urges company to move quickly and embrace new ideas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nestle’s newly appointed CEO, Philipp Navratil, called on the Swiss food giant to act swiftly and remain open to innovative ideas in his first public remarks since taking the helm earlier this month.

Speaking on LinkedIn after a global staff event, Navratil asked, “What can each of us do to make Nestle better, smarter, and faster?” He emphasized the company’s focus on delivering the future of “tasty, healthy, affordable food,” News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Navratil was promoted following the dismissal of former CEO Laurent Freixe over an undisclosed office relationship. He also highlighted his commitment to achieving Nestle’s 2025 targets, which include increasing organic sales growth and maintaining a profit margin at or above 16%.

In recent developments, Nestle announced that longtime chairman Paul Bulcke will step down at the end of the month after 46 years with the company.

News.Az