Israel sends Golani Brigade to northern command amid Lebanon tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli military has deployed the elite Golani Brigade to its Northern Command, raising speculation about a possible ground operation near the Lebanese border

According to a statement from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the brigade has been transferred from the Gaza front to reinforce units already operating along Israel’s northern frontier. The move comes amid escalating tensions with Hezbollah and continued exchanges of fire across the border, News.Az reports.

Military analysts say the redeployment of Golani — one of Israel’s most experienced infantry brigades — could signal preparations for a potential expansion of operations in southern Lebanon. The brigade has previously taken part in major Israeli ground campaigns and is considered a key rapid-deployment combat unit.

In recent days, clashes between Israeli forces and Hezbollah fighters have intensified, with rocket fire and airstrikes reported on both sides of the border. Israeli officials have repeatedly warned that the situation in northern Israel cannot remain unchanged if attacks from Lebanon continue.

While the IDF has not officially announced the start of any ground offensive, the movement of additional combat units to the north is widely seen as part of preparations for possible escalation.

The deployment of the Golani Brigade suggests Israel is strengthening its military posture along the Lebanese front as regional tensions remain high.

News.Az