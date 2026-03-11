UAE intercepts new wave of Iranian missiles and drones

UAE intercepts new wave of Iranian missiles and drones

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Defence said its air defence systems are responding to a new wave of incoming missiles and drones launched from Iran, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In a statement, the ministry said the sounds heard in the sky across parts of the country were the result of interceptions carried out by air defence systems targeting the aerial threats.

Authorities did not immediately provide further details about the number of projectiles involved or any possible damage.

The ministry said the defence forces remain on alert to address any threats and ensure the safety of citizens and residents.

News.Az