Netanyahu confirms ground operation in Gaza during court testimony

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the start of the ground phase of Operation Gideon B at the beginning of his court testimony on Sept. 16.

“We have begun an intensive operation in Gaza,” Netanyahu said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He added that he did not request closed doors for his testimony, emphasizing that Israel is at a “crucial moment.”

Speaking to the court, Netanyahu noted the timing of his testimony amid ongoing events, saying: “Today, on this day when very important things are happening… I am saying these things as preparation for our request, and if you need more details, it’s possible.”

The operation marks the latest escalation in the Gaza conflict, coming amid heightened tensions in the region.

News.Az