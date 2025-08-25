Netanyahu expresses regret over Gaza reporters' deaths, calls it "tragic mishap"

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed regret on Monday for a strike that killed 20 people, including five journalists, at a hospital in the Gaza Strip, describing it as a "tragic mishap."

In a statement Monday, he said Israel "values the work of journalists, medical staff and all civilians," adding that the military has launched an investigation into the incident, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Contributors for Reuters, the Associated Press and Al Jazeera were killed in the strike, the three news agencies have said.

News.Az