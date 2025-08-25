Death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza’s Nasser Hospital rises to 20

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, has climbed to 20, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Among the victims are five journalists and four hospital employees.

Gaza’s health ministry said earlier in the day that eight people had been killed in two Israeli airstrikes on Nasser Hospital. According to the ministry, the first strike hit the fourth floor of the medical facility, and the second strike followed when rescuers arrived at the building to clear the rubble and search for those killed and injured.

On June 9, 2025, World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that Nasser Hospital remained the only functioning public medical facility in the southern Gaza Strip.

News.Az