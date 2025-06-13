Netanyahu: Operation will continue as long as necessary
Photo: Reuters | Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel is at a "decisive point" in its history, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video message, News.az reports.
"Our brave pilots are attacking numerous targets throughout Iran," the head of government said.
Netanyahu said the operation's goal was to "strike Iran's nuclear infrastructure, Iran's ballistic missile facilities, and Iran's military capabilities."
He said the operation would continue as long as necessary until the mission was completed.