Netanyahu plans talks with Trump on potential Iran attacks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin and US President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office in April. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Israel’s prime minister intends to raise the possibility of fresh strikes on Iran in discussions with Donald Trump, NBC News noted, citing sources, News.Az informs.

According to the sources, the Israeli prime minister plans to share with the American leader his concern over Tehran"s missile program that may require swift actions in response.

The Israeli authorities are concerned that Iran"s ballistic missile program continues to expand despite recent strikes, alongside the ongoing deployment of air defense systems.

Netanyahu is expected to speak with Trump about options for the United States" potential participation in new operations or Washington"s potential support for them.

The two are expected to meet in Florida on December 29.

News.Az