Netanyahu plans to discuss potential new strikes on Iran with Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to discuss the possibility of new strikes on Iran with US President Donald Trump, News.az reports, citing CNN.

According to the sources, the Israeli prime minister plans to share with the American leader his concern over Tehran’s missile program that may require swift actions in response. The Israeli authorities are concerned that Iran’s ballistic missile program continues to expand despite recent strikes, alongside the ongoing deployment of air defense systems. Netanyahu is expected to speak with Trump about options for the United States’ potential participation in new operations or Washington’s potential support for them. The two are expected to meet in Florida on December 29.

