Netanyahu praises Orban’s ICC withdrawal

Standing alongside Hungary’s premier Viktor Orban, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday praised his counterpart for his “bold and principled position” in withdrawing from the International Criminal Court earlier in the day.

It is “important to stand up to this corrupt organization,” said Netanyahu, adding that he believed Hungary was only the first in a series of states to withdraw from “this corruption and this rottenness,” News.Az reports citing The Times of Israel.

Minutes before Netanyahu was received by Orban on Thursday morning in an elaborate military ceremony at Buda Castle, Hungary announced that it was withdrawing from the ICC, which in November issued an arrest warrant for the Israeli premier.

"The withdrawal process will begin on Thursday, in line with Hungary’s constitutional and international legal obligations,” Orban’s spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said.

Orban noted that he signed off on Hungary’s entrance into the ICC but argued that it had become a “political court.”

“If courts are driven by political considerations, then democracies cannot take part in them,” he continued.

