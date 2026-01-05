Netanyahu praises Trump for the "perfect operation" in Venezuela

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised President Trump for what he described as a "perfect operation" in Venezuela, making the comments during a Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on Sunday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Regarding Venezuela, I want to express the entire government’s support for the determined decision and action of the United States to restore freedom and justice to that part of the world, as well. I must say that across Latin America right now we are seeing a transformation in several countries that are returning to the American axis and, not surprisingly, also to a connection with the state of Israel. We welcome this. We congratulate President Trump on his decision. We also salute the American military forces who carried out a perfect operation,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyah.

News.Az