Netanyahu seeks increased security for son in US amid Iran retaliation concerns

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested heightened security for his son, Yair Netanyahu, in the US due to concerns over potential Iranian retaliation following the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last month.

Yair, who has been residing in Miami, Florida since April 2023, is currently protected by Israel's Shin Bet internal security service, with his security detail costing approximately 2.5 million shekels (around $680,000) annually, News.Az reports citing foreign media.Netanyahu has expressed fears that Iran or its proxies might target Israeli figures and assets abroad in response to Haniyeh's assassination. According to Israeli news website Walla, Netanyahu's request for increased security measures has led to a review by Shin Bet's Advisory Committee for Personal Security. The committee has asked for additional intelligence to justify the heightened security.Haniyeh was killed in an attack in Tehran on July 31, which is attributed to Tel Aviv, though Israel has not officially claimed responsibility. Senior Iranian officials have vowed to retaliate against those responsible.

News.Az