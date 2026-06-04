European shares steady with focus on geopolitical risks

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European shares were steady at the open on Thursday as the Middle East conflict kept investors cautious, while beverage maker Rémy Cointreau gained after unveiling a turnaround plan, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged up 0.1% to 622.17 points by 0819 GMT.

Crude oil prices eased about 1% after Israel and Lebanon reached an agreement to implement a ceasefire. However, following several episodes of escalating tensions between the United States and Iran earlier this week, investors continued to look for clearer signs of a potential de-escalation or peace deal.

Markets also monitored the financial services sector, a day after signs of strain in private markets unsettled stocks in both Europe and the United States.

Swiss asset manager Partners Group rose about 1%, stabilising after Wednesday’s decline when it said it expects a slowdown in fundraising in the second half of 2026 and into 2027 due to uncertainty over redemptions from its open-ended evergreen funds.

Meanwhile, Rémy Cointreau climbed 9% after CEO Franck Marilly presented a turnaround plan for the first time, saying the company aims to increase operating profit by around €100 million ($116.1 million) by 2028/29.

Universal Music Group fell 6.7% after announcing a share buyback from Pershing Square Funds. The company had previously rejected an unsolicited takeover proposal from the investment group earlier in the week.

News.Az