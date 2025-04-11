Netanyahu slams Canada PM over Gaza genocide 'acknowledgment' at rally

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has criticized Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney after Carney acknowledged a protester’s remarks referring to Israel’s ongoing war in the Gaza Strip as a genocide.

Carney, who was named in March as prime minister following the resignation of Justin Trudeau, was speaking at an energy rally in the western city of Calgary on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

During his speech, a protester can be heard saying: "Mr. Carney, there is a genocide happening in Palestine." Carney then paused his speech and replied: "Thank you…I’m aware. Which is why we have an arms embargo."

The crowed then cheered and proceeded to chant his name.

Netanyahu, angered by Carney seemingly agreeing that a genocide is occurring in the Gaza Strip, took to X to slam his Canadian counterpart.

On Thursday, Netanyahu wrote: "Canada has always sided with civilisation. So should Mr. Carney. But instead of supporting Israel, a democracy that is fighting a just war with just means against the barbarians of Hamas, he attacks the one and only Jewish state."

He then demanded Carney to backtrack his "irresponsible" statement.

The same statement was also posted by the official Prime Minster of Israel account on X.

Netanyahu, currently on trial for corruption, has been accused of making decisions, such as the firing of Shin Bet's chief and the prolonging of Gaza war, for personal and political gain.

Rights groups such as Amnesty International, a number of world leaders and UN experts have labelled Israel’s atrocities in the Gaza Strip as war crimes that amount to genocide.

South Africa accused Israel at the International Court of Justice of carrying out a genocide in Gaza back in December 2023. The court ruled that Israel should take steps to prevent it from happening in Gaza and the case is ongoing.

Carney was later asked to clarify his remarks from the rally. He said he did not hear the word "genocide" and was just "stating a fact in terms of the arms restrictions”, according to Canadian broadcaster CBC.

"It's noisy. If you're up there you hear snippets of what people say and I heard Gaza, and my point was I'm aware of the situation in Gaza," he said.

Canada, like many western countries, had expressed support for Israel during the initial months of the war on Gaza. Trudeau had previously come under fire for greenlighting pro-Israeli policies, such as refusing to call for a ceasefire in the enclave.

He has, however, criticised Israel’s killing of Palestinian civilians. More than 61,000 have been killed since 7 October, 2023, according to Gaza’s government media office.

News.Az