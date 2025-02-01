Netanyahu to depart Sunday for U.S. to meet with Trump, statement says

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will depart on Sunday for the United States to meet with President Donald Trump, Netanyahu's office said on Saturday, News.az reports citing Reuters.

Netanyahu has been invited to visit Trump at the White House on Tuesday and they will discuss the situation in Gaza, hostages held by Hamas, and the confrontation with Iran and its regional allies, a statement from his office said.

News.Az