Netanyahu to meet Trump on Monday to discuss reversing tariffs

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to visit the White House on Monday to discuss the recently announced sweeping tariffs with US President Donald Trump, Israeli officials said on Saturday.

It would be Netanyahu’s fourth trip to Washington since the war in Gaza began and his second since Trump took office in January. The visit would also make Netanyahu the first foreign leader to negotiate in person with Trump over the US president’s sweeping new tariff policy, which included a 17% tariff on Israeli goods, News.Az reports citing The Times of Israel.

Netanyahu’s office has not confirmed the visit, but three Israeli officials confirmed the trip to Reuters. The surprise invite by Trump came in a phone call on Thursday with Netanyahu, who is presently on a visit to Hungary, when the Israeli leader raised the tariff issue, according to the Israeli officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Axios news site first reported the planned trip, saying that the two leaders would likely also discuss the war in Gaza and the Iran nuclear crisis.

However, Axios said the day of Netanyahu’s trip could still change because the premier would have to request that judges in his corruption case cancel his planned testimony this week. Channel 12 and the Kan public broadcaster also cited an Israeli official saying the meeting would take place on Monday but that the details were not final.

Meanwhile, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said on Friday that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had spoken with Netanyahu “to underscore US support for Israel.”

They discussed “the situation in Gaza and the Administration’s resolve to free the hostages in Gaza and recently announced tariffs,” Bruce said.

Trump had also spoken with representatives from Israel, India and Vietnam to negotiate trade deals that could alleviate the proposed tariffs on those countries before the levies take effect next week, CNN reported Friday, citing a senior adviser.

Netanyahu’s office did not comment on the call with Rubio or reported trade talks, and the White House has not commented on the report that the premier would go to Washington on Monday.

