Netanyahu undergoes major surgery amid multiple ongoing crises

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is having his prostate removed on Sunday, his office said, a procedure that comes as he manages multiple crises at once, including the ongoing war in Gaza and his own trial for alleged corruption, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Netanyahu, 75, is among a cohort of older world leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, 82, and President-elect Donald Trump, 78, whose health and physical fitness are under deep scrutiny both at home and abroad because of their advanced age and the effect that could have on their leadership.Netanyahu, who has had a string of health issues in recent years, has gone to great lengths to bolster a public image of himself as a fully healthy, energetic leader. During his trial this month he boasted about working 18-hour days, even if those long hours are accompanied by a cigar. But as Israel’s longest-serving leader, such a grueling workload over a total of 17 years in power could also take a toll on his well-being.The procedure has already had a fallout: Netanyahu’s lawyer Amit Hadad said in a letter to the court the Israeli prime minister would be fully sedated for the procedure and would be hospitalized for “a number of days,” asking that his three days of testimony this week be canceled. The court agreed.An acting prime minister will take over for Netanyahu while he is undergoing the procedure, according to an official familiar with the arrangements, although it wasn’t immediately clear who will step in. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the details behind the procedure with the media.With so much at stake in the turbulent region, Netanyahu’s health in wartime is a concern for both Israelis and the wider world.

