Netflix shuts down game studio behind ‘Squid Game: Unleashed’

Netflix shuts down Boss Fight Entertainment, the studio behind “Squid Game: Unleashed,” as it refocuses its gaming strategy on party, narrative, kids, and mainstream titles.

Netflix has closed Boss Fight Entertainment, the studio behind its mobile game “Squid Game: Unleashed”, as part of a strategic shift in its video gaming unit, according to posts from the studio’s former executives on LinkedIn, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Co-founder and former CEO David Rippy confirmed the closure Thursday, expressing gratitude for the decade-long journey, including the years under Netflix ownership. Director David Luehmann also reflected on the studio’s 10+ years of work and achievements.

Netflix acquired Boss Fight in 2022 to expand its gaming offerings alongside streaming and advertising initiatives. While the studio is shutting down, its games — “Netflix Stories” and “Squid Game: Unleashed” — will remain available on the platform.

The company, now led by Alain Tascan as president of games, plans to focus on party, narrative, kids, and mainstream titles, signaling a new approach to gaming tied to its popular shows. Co-CEO Greg Peters recently highlighted “Squid Game: Unleashed” as an example of the type of narrative-driven experiences Netflix hopes to produce.

