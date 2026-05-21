Tesla confirms China compatibility for Full Self-Driving system

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Tesla officially confirmed on May 21, 2026, via its official X account that its FSD (Supervised) system is now compatible with the China market, marking a significant step in its global rollout strategy, News.Az reports, citing CarNewsChina.

However, Tesla China has not yet announced a specific launch date for the software’s availability to local customers.

Earlier this year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated that the company would shift to a subscription-only model for FSD in the United States, priced at $99 per month with a 30-day free trial.

In China, however, the company still offers a one-time purchase option for its “Full Self-Driving” package priced at 64,000 yuan (about $9,400). A monthly subscription service has not yet been introduced for Chinese users.

Signs of an approaching rollout in China have been increasing for months. Tesla is currently recruiting Autopilot Test Technicians to conduct real-world road testing across nine major cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Wuhan, and Suzhou. These roles, based in the R&D department, indicate an acceleration in local adaptation of FSD capabilities.

During the Q1 2026 earnings call on April 23, Tesla’s Chief Financial Officer said the company is working closely with Chinese regulatory authorities, aiming to secure full approval for FSD in China by the third quarter of 2026. Supporting this timeline, Tesla China updated its owner’s manual to version 2026.14 in early May, which now includes a full functional overview of FSD V14, according to Ifeng.

On the technological side, Tesla has already begun deploying FSD V14.3.3 in overseas markets. The system reportedly features improved spatial awareness and enhanced traffic sign recognition.

In April 2026, Tesla sold 25,956 vehicles in China, representing a 9.7% year-on-year decline and a 53.7% month-on-month drop. Of these, 22,990 units were Model Y vehicles, making it the third best-selling model in the Chinese market for that month.

News.Az