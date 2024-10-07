Netherlands supplies first batch of F-16s to Ukraine

The Netherlands has officially delivered its first batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, as confirmed by Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans.

In a post on the social media platform X, he announced, "For the first time, I can officially announce that the first Dutch F-16s have been delivered to Ukraine," although he did not specify the number of aircraft sent, News.Az reports.The Dutch government previously stated it would provide a total of 24 F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv. During a visit to Kharkiv and Kyiv, Brekelmans noted that the remaining jets will be dispatched in the coming months. The Netherlands and Denmark are spearheading a coalition to supply these fighter jets and train Ukrainian pilots.

News.Az