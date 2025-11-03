Netherlands to return looted ancient sculpture to Egypt

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Netherlands will return a 3,500-year-old sculpture to Egypt, three years after the head of the statue was discovered at an art fair and exhibition in Maastricht, according to Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Schoof made the announcement Sunday while in Egypt for a two-day visit that included the official opening of the new Grand Egyptian Museum, which houses more than 100,000 artifacts, including the full contents of Tutankhamun's tomb and his gold mask.

He met with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt, as well as leaders of Belgium and Luxembourg.

The treasure is to be returned by the end of this year.

News.Az