New Caledonian official praises Azerbaijan’s support

“People of New Caledonia highly appreciate Azerbaijan's support. We continue the activities we started with the support of the Baku Initiative Group, which plays a major role in building collaborative relations between the two countries,” Chair of the New Caledonian Congress Committee on Infrastructure, Spatial Planning, Sustainable Development, Energy, Transport and Communications Naisseline Omayra told journalists in Baku, News.Az reports.

Noting the role of higher education institutions and youth in the development of relations between the two countries, Naisseline Omayra said: "Youth means the future. Building relationship in this area is also crucial."

Recalling the demonstrations held in New Caledonia a week ago, the parliamentarian added: "Anti-colonialists, that is, supporters of independence, joined the demonstrations. During the actions, we felt the support of the Baku Initiative Group. The "Iron Fist", a symbol of the great victory in the 44-day war of Azerbaijan was also among the slogans of the demonstrations, which demonstrated that we are not alone.”

"Azerbaijan provides enormous support to New Caledonia on its path to independence, and we are grateful for that,” she emphasized.

