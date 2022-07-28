New charter of Azerbaijan National Academy of Science to be developed

New charter of Azerbaijan National Academy of Science to be developed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan was called the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree "On some measures related to the improvement of management in the field of science and education in the Republic of Azerbaijan".

News.az

News.Az