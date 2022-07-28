Yandex metrika counter

New charter of Azerbaijan National Academy of Science to be developed

The Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan was called the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree "On some measures related to the improvement of management in the field of science and education in the Republic of Azerbaijan".

