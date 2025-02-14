New commission established to address health crisis in U.S.

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to create a new commission to address the country's numerous and growing health challenges, News.Az reports citing Investing.

The President's Make America Healthy Again Commission is chaired by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The commission is tasked with investigating and addressing the root causes of the country's growing health crisis, with an initial focus on childhood chronic diseases, according to a release of the White House.

Within 100 days, the commission is expected to produce an assessment report regarding the childhood chronic disease situation in the United States, and within 180 days work out a strategy to improve the health of the American children.

In the United States, six in 10 adults have at least one chronic condition, and four in 10 have two or more conditions. In 2022, an estimated 30 million children (40.7 percent) had at least one health condition, such as allergies, asthma, or an autoimmune disease, said the release.

The commission also aims to restore public trust in medical and scientific institutions and is expected to hold public hearings, meetings, roundtables, and similar events to receive expert input from leaders in public health, according to the release.

"Americans have lost trust in our health system, skeptical as to whether they are receiving honest answers about the causes of the country's health crisis and how to improve it. Only a third of Americans trust the U.S. health system, a near-record low," said the release.

News.Az