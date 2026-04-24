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Viral moment as Indian defence minister enters German submarine - VIDEO

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Viral moment as Indian defence minister enters German submarine - VIDEO
Photo: Getty Images

India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited a submarine construction facility operated by thyssenkrupp Marine Systems in Germany, where he inspected advanced naval technologies and boarded a Type 212-class conventional submarine.

During the tour, Singh entered the Type 212 submarine through its narrow circular hatch, briefly taking extra effort to navigate the tight entryway before successfully stepping inside, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

The visit is part of broader defence and industrial cooperation engagements between India and Germany, focusing on submarine technology, naval modernization, and strategic defence partnerships.

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Inside the facility, Singh reviewed submarine design systems and production capabilities, highlighting India’s growing interest in advanced underwater defence platforms.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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