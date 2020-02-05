New DOST centers to be created

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting has been held at the Ministry of Labor & Social Protection.

ABC.AZ reports that the meeting was devoted to the upcoming tasks in the field of execution of instructions given by President Ilham Aliyev at the conference on the results of the first year of implementation of the State Program of Socio-Economic Development of the Regions of Azerbaijan for 2019-23".

Labor Minister Sahil Babayev noted that the main principles of Ministry's activity are the high-level execution of the President’s tasks in connection with the spheres of MLSP’s activity.

The meeting discussed the issues of creation of new DOST centers in accordance with those tasks, the provision of at least 1,500 apartments to families of martyrs and war invalids this year, the further expansion of the self-employment program, and the strengthening of control overpaid public jobs. Discussions were also conducted on strengthening the prevention of informal employment in the workplace and protecting the labor rights of employees, increasing the availability of state targeted social assistance to low-income families and increasing the coverage of the program.

News.Az

News.Az