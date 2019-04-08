New duties on food exports introduced in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

In connection with the rise in prices of potatoes, onions and cabbage in the country, until April 30, an export duty is imposed on the supply of potatoes abroad, and until May 31 - for the export of onions and cabbage. Moreover, imports of onions are exempted from the specific duty.

This step serves to ensure price stability in the domestic market, as well as to satisfy the demand of the population for these types of products, the statement read.

The ministries also note that they will take all the necessary measures to eliminate possible difficulties for entrepreneurs associated with the sale of products.

News.Az

