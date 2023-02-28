New era begins in Azerbaijan-Israel relations: Ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new era has begun in relations between Azerbaijan and Israel, George Deek, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Israel, said on Twitter.

He noted that Azerbaijan’s first ambassador-designate Mukhtar Mammadov has already arrived in Israel.

"Welcome, Mr. Ambassador! A new era in Azerbaijan-Israel relations,” the diplomat tweeted.

In 2022, it was decided to open an Azerbaijani embassy in Israel, which is considered to be a new era in bilateral relations. The opening of the embassy will bring bilateral political ties to a higher level, and give a strong impetus to the development of relations in all areas, including tourism and technology.

On January 11, 2023, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the appointment of Mukhtar Mammadov as the country’s ambassador to Israel.

News.Az