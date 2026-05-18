From Coachella to Hawaii: Jacob Elordi, Kendall Jenner fuel romance rumors

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Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have sparked fresh dating speculation after being spotted together in Hawaii, adding to ongoing rumors surrounding their relationship.

The pair were reportedly seen spending time together on the island of Kaua’i, including visits to local cafés and shops during what appeared to be a relaxed getaway. Witnesses said the two looked comfortable together while staying near Hawaii’s North Shore area, News.Az reports, citing SSB Crack.

The latest sightings follow their appearance together at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April, where public speculation about a possible romance first intensified.

Sources quoted in entertainment reports claim the two celebrities have been spending more time together over the past several months and have developed a growing connection. Insiders also suggested that their shared focus on demanding careers has contributed to their compatibility.

Jacob Elordi, known for his role in Euphoria, was previously linked to Olivia Jade Giannulli, while Kendall Jenner has recently been associated with celebrities including Bad Bunny and Devin Booker.

Neither Jenner nor Elordi has publicly commented on the dating rumors, but the repeated public appearances have continued to fuel fan interest and online discussion about a possible new celebrity relationship.

News.Az