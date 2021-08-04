New head appointed to EU delegation in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Josep Borell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy announced the appointment of Peter Michalko as the Head of Delegation of the European Union to Azerbaijan.

He is currently Head of Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Moldova. He formerly served as Slovak Ambassador to the Hellenic Republic.

Michalko will take up his duties as of September 1.

News.Az

