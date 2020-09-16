New kindergartens built by Heydar Aliyev Foundation inaugurated in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new kindergarten No.2 constructed with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been inaugurated in the Qishlag residential area of the Zira settlement of Khazar district, Baku.

Representatives of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Khazar District Executive Authority, and the Regional Development Public Union attended the event.

The construction of the 60-seat kindergarten started in December 2019 by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and ended this July. The kindergarten, which occupies a total area of 0,0894 hectares, is provided with all necessary equipment and furniture by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

There is a playground for children here, and landscaping work was done in the yard of the kindergarten.

An orphanage-kindergarten No.218, constructed with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, opened in Bina settlement, Khazar district.

The 80-seat orphanage-kindergarten is provided with all necessary equipment and furniture by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Landscaping work was carried out, green areas were laid out and the lighting system was installed in the territory of the orphanage-kindergarten.

(c) AzerTag

News.Az

News.Az