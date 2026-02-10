New Mexico trial against Meta begins - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A high-profile trial against tech giant Meta has begun in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where state prosecutors are seeking to prove the company failed to adequately protect children on its social media platforms.

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez alleges Meta violated consumer protection laws by allowing predators to target minors through platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. The lawsuit claims the company enabled exploitation risks including grooming, illegal image distribution and other harmful activity, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Meta has strongly denied the allegations, arguing the case relies on selective evidence and pointing to its existing safety measures for young users. The company says it employs tens of thousands of staff focused on safety and security and continues to improve protections for teens.

Prosecutors plan to call multiple witnesses, including former Meta researchers, educators, law enforcement officers and health experts, to support claims that the company prioritized engagement and growth over user safety.

Meta’s legal team says the company has consistently warned users about risks and designed its platforms for entertainment, not harm. The company also criticized a state undercover investigation, claiming it was flawed and violated platform policies.

The trial is expected to last about seven weeks and has drawn national attention. The case is part of broader legal pressure on major social media companies, as multiple U.S. states have filed lawsuits related to youth safety and mental health impacts.

