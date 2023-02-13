New power plant will greatly strengthen Azerbaijan’s energy potential - President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Today we are gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony of a new 1,280 megawatt power plant in the city of Mingachevir. I am sure that we will celebrate the opening of this plant in the near future – in 2025,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a groundbreaking ceremony for a thermal power plant, the largest in Azerbaijan`s independence period, News.Az reports.

“This is a very significant event. It will greatly strengthen the energy potential of our country and, at the same time, further increase the importance of Mingachevir as the electricity generation center of Azerbaijan. Mingachevir is currently our main city in the field of electric energy. The power plant operating in Mingachevir meets most of the electricity needs of our country today,” the head of state emphasized.

News.Az