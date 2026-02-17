New resettlement convoy reaches Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another resettlement convoy has arrived in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city, with returning residents receiving keys to their new homes as part of the ongoing restoration and resettlement process.

According to local reports, residents have been settled in the sixth block of the second residential complex in the city. In this phase, 119 families, a total of 417 people, who were previously displaced have returned to Aghdam, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

With this latest return, the total number of families resettled in Aghdam has reached 222, with the total population now standing at 820 residents.

Earlier in the day, authorities had reported that around 120 families, or 419 people, were being relocated to the city in this stage of the program.

The resettlement is being carried out under the Great Return program, which aims to restore life in the territories liberated from occupation. The returning families had previously lived in temporary accommodation across the country, including dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

Officials say reconstruction, infrastructure development, and resettlement in the liberated territories will continue in phases.

