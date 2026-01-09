Yandex metrika counter

New Tesla Model 3 to debut in UK with major price drop

Tesla has revealed pricing and details for its new Model 3 Standard, offering the most affordable entry into the small EV in the UK.

The Model 3 Standard will start at £37,990, or buyers can opt for a five-year PCP plan at £249 per month with a £9,100 deposit and a 10,000-mile annual limit, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

As with the Model Y Standard, Tesla has made several UK-specific changes for this entry-level trim. The car features a lower top speed of 110 mph and a slightly less powerful single rear-mounted motor, resulting in a 0-60 mph sprint of 6.2 seconds, compared with 5.8 seconds for other international versions.

These modifications place the Model 3 Standard in insurance group 32, the lowest for any Tesla to date. The car is equipped with a slightly smaller battery than other Model 3 variants, providing a WLTP range of 332 miles. The next trim up, the Premium Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive, costs £44,990 and offers 466 miles per charge.

Other cost-saving adjustments include the removal of ambient lighting, no rear-seat touchscreen, passive shock absorbers, fabric and vegan leather upholstery, 18-inch wheels, and a seven-speaker audio system. Unlike the Model Y Standard, the Model 3 Standard does include a panoramic glass roof.

Tesla confirmed the car comes with its basic Autopilot system and is hardware-ready for Full Self-Driving (Supervised), which will be activated remotely once approved by local regulators.


News.Az 

