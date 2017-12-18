New TV channel may open in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The documents for the tender were submitted by three applicants.

The tender announced by the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council for the opening of a specialized (news) TV channel for nationwide television broadcasting on the territory of Baku and Absheron at the 31st frequency has been completed.

According to APA, in the indicated period the documents for the tender were submitted by three applicants - BAKU ART LAB LLC, Türkel TV LLC and MEDİA MASTER LLC.

It is noted that in accordance with the requirements of the law "On TV and Radio Broadcasting", the NSTR will review its results and take an appropriate decision within 60 days from the date of the announcement of the competition .

News.Az

News.Az