New U.S. ambassador to Azerbaijan addresses monthly luncheon of AmCham

Newly arrived U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger was the guest speaker at the March 29 Monthly Members' Luncheon of the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Litzenberger thanked the Chamber for its efforts to help improve the business climate in Azerbaijan, including through its White Papers, and for its work to foster stronger dialogue between the Azerbaijani government and businesses and consumers, and to expand the scope of the U.S.-Azerbaijan bilateral relationship. He also thanked AmCham and its President and Executive Director, Mr. Nuran Kerimov and Mrs. Natavan Mammadova, for consolidating the group’s recent initiatives and implementing concrete and innovative solutions to further develop the partnership between the United States and Azerbaijan. The Ambassador expressed his commitment to further deepening the bilateral relationship and enhancing cooperation in all areas of common interest, stressing that the United States valued Azerbaijan as a strategically important country.

Ambassador Litzenberger is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service and was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on January 2, 2019 as the U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan. He was joined at the Luncheon by more than 100 AmCham members and partners, and representatives of the diplomatic corps. The Luncheon also featured several presentations from AmCham members.

AmCham Azerbaijan Members’ Luncheons are organized monthly by the Chamber and feature participation of high-ranking government officials, Members of Parliament and representatives of the diplomatic corps.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham Azerbaijan) is a leading private, non-profit business association supporting and promoting the interests of foreign and local businesses in Azerbaijan. Established in 1996, the Chamber is composed of over 290 Members and Associates active in every sector of the Azerbaijani economy. AmCham Azerbaijan represents nearly 80% of all foreign investment, as well as a significant portion of local investment, in Azerbaijan.

