New ways of doing business emerged during pandemic: WFPMA

During the COVID-19 pandemic, new ways of doing business emerged, Anthony Ariganello, President of the World Federation of People Management Associations (WFPMA), said in his video message addressed to the participants of the Global HR SUMMIT 2023 in Baku, News.Az reports.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a lot of losses and taught a hard lesson, but it has also served as an incentive to further change in the thinking of company executives about the workflow," said Ariganello.

According to him, remote work in particular has become more common due to the pandemic.

Ariganello said the World Federation of People Management Associations conducted a survey among 660,000 HR professionals around the world and identified three main areas that are now receiving special attention in this area. This is digitalization, talent development, and the future of employment.

He also stressed the importance of including the principles of equality, diversity, and inclusiveness in company policies.

The summit, organized by the Azerbaijan HR Institute, brings together over 700 attendees (the most renowned HR leaders, CEOs, entrepreneurs, government officials, and others from 50 countries).

News.Az