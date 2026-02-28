Yandex metrika counter

Iran drone targeted Kuwait's airport - VIDEO

Source: Xinhua

Iran drone targeted Kuwait's international airport, causing light wounds among several workers, limited material damage.

The spokesperson clarified that the competent authorities immediately began implementing the approved emergency procedures, where the incident was handled and the site secured, and evaluation, treatment, and operational rearrangement works are currently underway in accordance with the highest safety standards, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Authority confirmed that the situation is under complete control by the concerned authorities in the country, and that the safety of passengers and workers represents the utmost priority.

The Authority added that it will inform the media of any updates as soon as they become available


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

honor Patriotic War martyrs

