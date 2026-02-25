New York seeks $13.5bn tariff refunds after court ruling

+ ↺ − 16 px

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has urged the Trump administration to return $13.5 billion in tariff revenues after the Supreme Court of the United States struck down sweeping import duties imposed by Donald Trump.

The tariffs were introduced last year shortly after Trump returned to the White House, targeting a wide range of countries in what he branded “Liberation Day.” The measures triggered legal challenges from businesses and several U.S. states, ultimately leading to the Supreme Court’s ruling, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

Hochul said the tariffs had added an estimated $1,751 in extra costs per household in New York over the past year, hitting consumers, farmers and small businesses particularly hard. Calling the duties “senseless and illegal,” she demanded a full refund for New Yorkers.

The New York governor has been joined by JB Pritzker of Illinois and Gavin Newsom, who also called for refunds following the court decision. All three Democratic governors are widely viewed as potential contenders in the 2028 U.S. presidential race.

The White House rejected the governors’ demands, defending Trump’s use of tariffs. Spokesman Kush Desai said Democrats were chasing “meaningless headlines” after Trump delivered results they had only talked about.

According to economists at the Penn Wharton Budget Model, more than $175 billion in U.S. tariff collections could now be eligible for refunds. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said the question of repayments will be handled by lower courts.

News.Az