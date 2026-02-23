Watch: Powerful winter storm paralyzes US Northeast

Video footage shows snow blanketing large parts of the region as the intense nor’easter struck multiple states, including Connecticut and New Jersey, News.Az reports.

A powerful winter storm across the US Northeast forced school closures and pushed offices and transit systems onto emergency schedules, with officials across the region warning of heavy snow, strong winds and dangerous travel conditions https://t.co/Ee740EaY5q pic.twitter.com/7rx7LpOyyb — Reuters (@Reuters) February 23, 2026

A full travel ban was implemented in New York City from 21:00 local time (02:00 GMT) on Sunday until 12:00 local time (17:00 GMT) on Monday.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that schools would be closed and all streets, highways and bridges would be shut to traffic except for emergency vehicles.

The storm is forecast to be the most powerful nor’easter to hit much of the region in nearly a decade, bringing significant snowfall, fierce winds and the threat of coastal flooding.