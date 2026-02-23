Yandex metrika counter

Watch: Powerful winter storm paralyzes US Northeast

Source: Reuters

A powerful winter storm sweeping across the US Northeast forced widespread school closures and placed offices and public transit systems on emergency schedules, as officials warned of heavy snowfall, strong winds and hazardous travel conditions.

Video footage shows snow blanketing large parts of the region as the intense nor’easter struck multiple states, including Connecticut and New Jersey, News.Az reports.

A full travel ban was implemented in New York City from 21:00 local time (02:00 GMT) on Sunday until 12:00 local time (17:00 GMT) on Monday.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that schools would be closed and all streets, highways and bridges would be shut to traffic except for emergency vehicles.

The storm is forecast to be the most powerful nor’easter to hit much of the region in nearly a decade, bringing significant snowfall, fierce winds and the threat of coastal flooding.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

